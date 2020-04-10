  • April 10, 2020

Faith Family Worship Church Easter service

Faith Family Worship Church Easter service

Posted: Friday, April 10, 2020 8:59 pm

Faith Family Worship Church will have an outdoor parking lot Easter service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the corner of 42nd and 38th Streets.
Just park and listen and worship.
In this season of discouragement, isolation, confusion, anxiety and uncertainty there is unspeakable joy and an incredible peace for us all in Jesus Christ the risen savior, a news release said.  
 

