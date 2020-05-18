  • May 18, 2020

Education Foundation of Odessa awards teacher grants - Odessa American: News

Education Foundation of Odessa awards teacher grants

Posted: Monday, May 18, 2020 8:07 pm

Odessa American

The Education Foundation of Odessa has awarded $127,827.08to Ector County ISD teachers for the 2020-2021 school year through its innovative grant program.

These grant funds are in addition to the $23,000 in fine arts funding announced last week, making a total of $150,827.08 in funding for next school year, a news release said. 

Each year, teachers, principals, and administrators from across the district submit proposals to the Education Foundation. A committee made up of foundation board members reviews each grant and comes to a consensus on which projects to fund. Grants are evaluated on their innovation, creativity, student need being addressed, sustainability and content. This year, the committee reviewed 95 proposals and were able to fund 47 of those requests, the release said.  

Since the Foundation’s inception, and including this year, the Education Foundation has awarded more than $2.6 million to fund innovative and creative projects in the classroom for ECISD students. 

pastedGraphic.png pastedGraphic_1.png pastedGraphic_2.png 

 

