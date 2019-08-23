  • August 23, 2019

Goff to curate exhibit

Goff to curate exhibit

Posted: Friday, August 23, 2019 1:44 pm

Odessa American

Odessa College photography professor Steve Goff will serve as guest curator for a photography exhibit called “Reflection: 180 Years of Photography” coming to the Ellen Noel Art Museum later this month.

“I am honored to have served as the guest curator for the show titled Reflection: 180 Years of Photography. The photographic survey features approximately 59 works by renowned masters and icons in the History of Photography. Also included is an excellent timeline exhibit showing the evolution of personal photography,” Goff said in a news release.

The opening reception will begin at 6 p.m. Aug. 29 with a panel discussion by local collectors led by Goff. The event is free of charge and open to the public.

Permian Basin collectors include Stacy and Jim Geitgey, Gayle and Michael Banschbach, Beckwith Thompson and Steve Goff, Jody and Floyd McKee, and Anonymous. Several works are on loan from the Museum of Texas Tech University, the Amarillo Museum of Art, Metro Pictures Gallery, Cindy Sherman, and the Imogen Cunningham Trust.

Goff added that the evenings’ highlights will include photographs by Edward Curtis, Russell Lee, Imogen Cunningham, W. Eugene Smith, Andy Warhol, Henry Cartier-Bresson, Yousuf Karsh, Cindy Sherman and more. An additional attraction will be Sight and Feeling, a 30-image Ansel Adams exhibition, which will hang concurrently with the Reflection: 180 Years of Photography.

