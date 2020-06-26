  • June 26, 2020

July LEAP Academy cancelled - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

July LEAP Academy cancelled

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, June 26, 2020 6:05 pm

July LEAP Academy cancelled Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

As Ector County ISD has watched the confirmed cases of COVID-19 rise quickly over the past week, officials have cancelled plans for the July LEAP Academy. Other plans for the coming month are being evaluated.

The LEAP Academy was designed to bring a limited number of students back to school for face-to-face instruction with teachers – about 50 students per campus at 15 schools, a news release said.

The students identified ranged from prekindergarten to 12th grade. The LEAP Academy would have given them extra support to help prepare them for the new school year. However, keeping the health and safety of students and staff at the forefront, district officials are canceling those plans and focusing on designing a safe return to school in August.

The Curriculum & Instruction Department will continue to host students for special education, dyslexia and gifted/talented testing. Those assessments are done one student at a time and with all safety precautions in place.

High school athletes and band members will continue their summer workouts and practices under the guidance of the University Interscholastic League (UIL). All teams and programs are adhering to the required steps for safety, and procedures are continually evaluated for their effectiveness, the release said.

Other late-July events such as the district’s Leadership University and in-person registration for new students are still scheduled but may be altered depending on the severity of the novel coronavirus in coming weeks.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , , on Friday, June 26, 2020 6:05 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
92°
Humidity: 27%
Winds: SSE at 15mph
Feels Like: 92°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 97°/Low 69°
A few clouds. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

saturday

weather
High 94°/Low 72°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 98°/Low 73°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]