July LEAP Academy cancelled

As Ector County ISD has watched the confirmed cases of COVID-19 rise quickly over the past week, officials have cancelled plans for the July LEAP Academy. Other plans for the coming month are being evaluated.

The LEAP Academy was designed to bring a limited number of students back to school for face-to-face instruction with teachers – about 50 students per campus at 15 schools, a news release said.

The students identified ranged from prekindergarten to 12th grade. The LEAP Academy would have given them extra support to help prepare them for the new school year. However, keeping the health and safety of students and staff at the forefront, district officials are canceling those plans and focusing on designing a safe return to school in August.

The Curriculum & Instruction Department will continue to host students for special education, dyslexia and gifted/talented testing. Those assessments are done one student at a time and with all safety precautions in place.

High school athletes and band members will continue their summer workouts and practices under the guidance of the University Interscholastic League (UIL). All teams and programs are adhering to the required steps for safety, and procedures are continually evaluated for their effectiveness, the release said.

Other late-July events such as the district’s Leadership University and in-person registration for new students are still scheduled but may be altered depending on the severity of the novel coronavirus in coming weeks.