  • August 5, 2019

New measure shows colonoscopy effectiveness - Odessa American: News

New measure shows colonoscopy effectiveness

Posted: Monday, August 5, 2019 3:00 am

New measure shows colonoscopy effectiveness By Ruth Campbell rcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

When looking around for a gastroenterologist, Dr. Ashutosh Gupta suggests seeking someone who knows their adenoma detection rate.

The ADR is a benchmark on how gastroenterologists are performing colonoscopies.

“It’s not just not about getting a colonoscopy alone, it’s also important that you get a good colonoscopy, which means the physician performing your colonoscopy is making sure that he’s not missing on those polyps. And these polyps are called adenomas,” said Gupta, who is with ProCare Gastroenterology.

These polyps can turn into cancer so the goal is to find them and remove them so they don’t progress to cancer, he said.

“I do a lot of clinical research apart from clinical practice here. I’ve been recently awarded the FACG, it’s called Fellow of American Gastroenterology,” Gupta said.

There was a multi-institution trial that included 26 gastroenterologists from different hospitals around the country, including Creighton, UT Galveston and University of Alabama Birmingham.

Out of 26 providers, including four in Odessa, Gupta said the ADR rate is more than 55 on average “so we are way above the other programs.”

“We are performing some very good quality colonoscopies,” he said.

The benchmark is 25 percent in men and 15 percent in women.

Physicians also have to spend enough time in the colon and their patients have to do the colonoscopy preparation correctly.

“Every institution has to do its own ADR. It’s a question to ask of doctors. Frankly speaking, not many gastroenterologists know what their ADR is. It’s a time consuming process. You have to go back through charts and see how many have adenomas,” Gupta said.

He added that colonoscopies are one of the most powerful screening tools to prevent and reduce colon cancer.

“As you know, colon cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women and also the third most common leading cancer of death,” Gupta said.

Colonoscopies are recommended for people age 50 with average risk of having colon cancer. But recently the American Society of Oncology said 45 is good because in the last 10 years more younger people have contracted the cancer, he said. 

He said lifestyle has a lot to do with younger people having colon cancer.

“Obesity can cause increased risk of colon cancer. Then you have physical inactivity. Obviously, if you look at the newer generation we are mostly spending time on iPhones and computers and less of outdoor activity. Physical inactivity, obesity, eating processed meats, red meats eating less fiber, less vegetables, smoking, alcohol — all are considered risk factors. These are modifiable factors,” Gupta said.

 

Ruth Campbell covers education for the Odessa American. Reach her at 432-333-7765 or rcampbell@oaoa.com

