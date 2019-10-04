  • October 4, 2019

BBB Permian Basin to hold Shred Day

BBB Permian Basin will be hosting Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, or until shred trucks reach capacity. The event will be held at Apache Corporation located at 303 Veterans Airpark Lane in Midland. 

Shred Day is a bi-annual event, hosted by BBBs across North America as an educational initiative to prevent fraud and identity theft. Shredding documents containing sensitive information, such as your banking information or Social Security number, can prevent others from obtaining data that enables them to steal your identity, a news release said.

Consumers can bring up to five boxes of sensitive documents per vehicle for free shredding services.

