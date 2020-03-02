Red Cross provides earthquake safety checklist

Did you feel that? A lot of folks in northeast Odessa sure did.

While earthquakes are rare in the Permian Basin, one was felt in Odessa about midnight on Sunday.

The U.S. Geological Survey shows the quake was 6.84 miles north-northeast of Odessa.

A U.S. Geological Survey map shows it was felt between Odessa and Midland.

Odessa Police Department Spokesman Cpl. Steve LeSueur said they received a call of a 3.0 magnitude earthquake in the area of King Ranch Road. There were no signs of structural damage that the police know of, he said.

A news release from the Red Cross provided some tips on how to stay safe during an earthquake.

Staying safe indoors

>> Drop, cover and hold on! Move as little as possible — most injuries during earthquakes occur because of people moving around, falling and suffering sprains, fractures and head injuries.

>> Try to protect your head and torso.

>> If you are in bed, stay there, curl up and hold on, and cover your head.

>> Stay indoors until the shaking stops and you are sure it is safe to exit.

>> If you must leave a building after the shaking stops, use stairs rather than an elevator in case of aftershocks, power outages or other damage.

>> Be aware that smoke alarms and sprinkler systems frequently go off in buildings during an earthquake, even if there is no fire.

>> If you smell gas, get out of the house and move as far away as possible.

>> Before you leave any building check to make sure that there is no debris from the building that could fall on you.

Staying safe outdoors

>> Find a clear spot and drop to the ground. Stay there until the shaking stops.

>> Try to get as far away from buildings, power lines, trees, and streetlights as possible.

>> If you're in a vehicle, pull over to a clear location and stop. Avoid bridges, overpasses and power lines if possible.

>> Stay inside with your seatbelt fastened until the shaking stops.

>> After the shaking has stopped, drive on carefully, avoiding bridges and ramps that may have been damaged.

>> If a power line falls on your vehicle, do not get out. Wait for assistance.

>> If you are in a mountainous area or near unstable slopes or cliffs, be alert for falling rocks and other debris as well as landslides.

After: Staying safe after an earthquake

If you do nothing else:

>> If away you are from home, return only when authorities say it is safe to do so.

>> Check yourself for injuries and get first aid, if necessary, before helping injured or trapped persons.