One person dies in Pecos County accident

A two-vehicle crash at U.S. Highway 285, eight miles north of Fort Stockton has left one person dead.

The crash occurred at 11 a.m. Oct. 12 in Pecos County, a Texas Department of Public Safety news release said.

The accident involved a 2020 Kenworth truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer and a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban.

Preliminary investigation indicated the Kenworth was traveling south on U.S. Highway 285. The Suburban was traveling north on U.S. Highway 285. The Suburban entered the southbound lane and collided with the Kenworth. The Kenworth caught fire and the Suburban rolled, a Texas Department of Public Safety news release said.

The driver of the Kenworth, Vernon L. Roberts, 69, of Everett, Wash., was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Ruben Salinas, the release said.

The release said it is unknown whether he was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Suburban, Cristian B. Hinojos, 21, of Barstow, was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt, the release said.