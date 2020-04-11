  • April 11, 2020

Teen charged with murder - Odessa American: News

Teen charged with murder

Posted: Saturday, April 11, 2020 6:13 pm

Teen charged with murder

One 17-year-old is dead and another is charged with murder following a Friday shooting in Odessa.

Chaviya Dewayne Crosby, 17, was charged with murder, a first-degree felony and tampering with physical evidence, a third-degree felony.

The fatal shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Friday at the Sedona Springs Apartment Complex located on the 900 block of West University Avenue.

An Odessa Police officer reported that he was responding to a medical call at the complex and found a female dead inside the apartment complex, a press release detailed. The victim was identified as 17-year-old Jasmine Lozano.

An investigation showed that Crosby got into an argument with Lozano, fled the scene before officers arrived and disposed of the firearm used in the shooting, a press release detailed.

Crosby was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had not posted bond and was still in custody as of Saturday afternoon, jail records show.

Jail records also show that Crosby was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery on Feb. 8 and posted a $50,000 bond Feb. 10.  

