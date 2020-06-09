Protesters demand trustee’s resignation

Although he wasn’t in attendance at the Ector County ISD board of trustees workshop, Doyle Woodall was the subject of a protest and comments during the meeting Tuesday.

Woodall has been under fire recently for Facebook posts that some consider offensive. He said earlier Tuesday that he couldn't attend the board meeting because his mother just got out of the hospital and he had to stay with her.

Trustee Tammy Hawkins did not attend due to the death of her father.

The postings included a noose with the words “If we want to make America great again we will have to make evil people fear punishment again;” Nazi offer with “It’s not murder, Jews aren’t actually people;” and another photo next to it of a pregnant woman with “It’s not murder; babies aren’t actually people” next to it.

Another shows a large groups of Muslims in prayer and says “Spill a few gallons of bacon grease on that street and it would clear out fast,” followed by three American flags.

The comment below says, “This is not Saudi Arabia … This is “Sweet Home” Birmingham, Alabama! Nervous yet?”

Protesters bought signs with the messages blown up and stood outside the administration building saying what was on their signs and then, “Our kids deserve more.”

Mackenzie Campos, an incoming junior at George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa, said an old cheer coach of hers noticed she was vocal about Black Lives Matter and asked if she wanted to attend the protest Tuesday with her mother.

“… It honestly does make me sick seeing the islamophobia or racism postings as a school board member because … when I go to school, I don’t want to see racism and stuff from people who are supposed to have a good influence on it. As someone who doesn’t experience that, I’m very lucky,” Campos said.

But putting herself in the shoes of someone who was that race or religion, made her feel bad.

“I feel bad for everyone who looks at these posts … I want him out,” Campos said.

In his opening remarks, Superintendent Scott Muri talked about the rage against the killing by Minneapolis police of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man killed by police.

“We have audience members here tonight in the board room, others that are watching from different areas of the administration building and many more in front of our building tonight peacefully protesting hurtful, insulting Facebook posts made by a member of our very own board. There is no place for discrimination in our schools. I’ll say that again: There is no place for discrimination in ECISD,” Muri said.

He spoke about the disparity of discipline referrals between African American students, Anglo and Hispanic students and the difference in state test scores.

“Our new budget allocates more money and more teachers to the schools with the greatest needs. That is budgeting and staffing for equity and it is the right thing to do for the students of ECISD,” Muri said.

“Our new strategic plan is founded in the principle of providing equity for our kids and ensuring that every student receives the support and encouragement and resources that they need to be successful in whatever academic pursuits they may choose,” he added.

A task force was established after reviewing the discipline report in January and they will report to trustees in July, he said.

“That report will go beyond just discipline data. We need to understand how to build relationships with children who bring their own unique perspectives to the classroom. We need to understand how their home life may impact their readiness to learn,” Muri said.

The Ector County chapter of the Texas State Teachers Association and NEA issued a statement earlier this week asking for Woodall’s resignation.

Chapter President Javier Ruiz said he talked to his board and to the home office in Austin. The board came to consensus and gave direction, “so we didn’t talk to our members.”

Ruiz said most of the membership that he has talked to are in agreement that Woodall should resign. But he said there are a few people who support Woodall.

“And it’s their right to. But if they feel that way, it’s like I said earlier, maybe they shouldn’t be in the classroom as well because if they’re supporting those thoughts …,” Ruiz said.

The Rev. Karin Carlson, pastor of Mackey Chapel Untied Methodist Church and associate pastor at First United Methodist Church, said every action taken is a witness for the generations to follow.

“I’ve heard accountability a lot this past week in Odessa. And so I really feel like tonight was a night to present our voices and our stance for accountability and how that accountability looks for our community to grow and for the kids and the parents … to have a stance and a model in order to be strong,” Carlson said .

She added that there was a grace and purpose to the protest outside the administration building.

Trustees also approved a recommendation from Muri to hire Ashley Osborne as executive director for talent development; Josette Dobbins as director of purchasing; and Mareka Austin as Bonham Middle School principal.

Austin had been a middle school principal at Castleberry ISD. She also worked at Arlington ISD, Public Information Officer Mike Adkins said.