Arrest made in Saturday shooting

A teen was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center Sunday following a Saturday shooting that left two injured and one dead.

Tizavier Jackson, 19, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder following a shooting in North Odessa Saturday. Jail records indicate that there is no bond posted as of Sunday afternoon.

An Odessa Police Department release detailed the shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. Saturday at the 1800 block of East 49th Street with three being shot.

One man, identified as 18-year old Emmanuel Urias, was pronounced dead at the hospital by medical personnel, a news release said. Police say that next of kin have been notified.

Two other victims, 20-year old Xavier Joseph and an unidentified 16-year old male are being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

According to a news release, Jackson shot at Urias and the 16-year old and was later located and interviewed by detectives.

The release stated that detectives obtained a warrant for Jackson’s arrest.

Odessa Police previously reported that they do not have a motive to the shooting. Police added that the investigation is ongoing and that more charges are expected to be filed.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.