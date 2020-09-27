  • September 27, 2020

Arrest made in Saturday shooting - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

Arrest made in Saturday shooting

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, September 27, 2020 4:15 pm

Arrest made in Saturday shooting Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A teen was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center Sunday following a Saturday shooting that left two injured and one dead.

Tizavier Jackson, 19, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder following a shooting in North Odessa Saturday. Jail records indicate that there is no bond posted as of Sunday afternoon.

An Odessa Police Department  release detailed the shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. Saturday at the 1800 block of East 49th Street with three being shot. 

One man, identified as 18-year old Emmanuel Urias, was pronounced dead at the hospital by medical personnel, a news release said. Police say that next of kin have been notified.

Two other victims, 20-year old Xavier Joseph and an unidentified 16-year old male are being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

According to a news release, Jackson shot at Urias and the 16-year old and was later located and interviewed by detectives.

The release stated that detectives obtained a warrant for Jackson’s arrest.

Odessa Police previously reported that they do not have a motive to the shooting. Police added that the investigation is ongoing and that more charges are expected to be filed.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , , on Sunday, September 27, 2020 4:15 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
101°
Humidity: 7%
Winds: NW at 14mph
Feels Like: 101°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 103°/Low 57°
Windy with a few clouds. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

monday

weather
High 74°/Low 47°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 80°/Low 52°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]