Arrest made in connection with aggravated assault

Odessa Police have made an arrest in connection to a stabbing that occurred Friday in Central Odessa. Ronald Garcia Carballosa, 31, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

On Dec. 4 at approximately 5:10 a.m., Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the 1200 block of North Lee Avenue in reference to a stab victim. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a 48-year-old male with multiple stab wounds, a news release said.

Investigation revealed that after a disturbance had occurred, a Ronald Carballosa stabbed the 48-year-old male multiple times. Carballosa fled the scene before police arrived and the 48-year-old male was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Carballosa was later located and interviewed by detectives. Based on the facts and circumstances presented during the investigation, OPD detectives obtained a warrant for Carballosa, who was charged and arrested accordingly and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.