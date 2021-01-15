  • January 15, 2021

Ancient skull found near Big Bend - Odessa American: News

Ancient skull found near Big Bend

Posted: Friday, January 15, 2021 12:49 pm

Ancient skull found near Big Bend Odessa American

A 42 million year old partial skull was identified and discovered by members of the Virginia Tech Department of Geosciences in the College of Science and the University of Texas at Austin at the Dalquest Desert Research Station near the Big Bend Ranch State Park.

The partial skull has been identified as possibly belonging to one of the last prehistoric caimans to roam the United States.

According to a press release, the recent discovery may help provide some clarity into the complex and incomplete history of the caimans and its relatives as well as their movements across time.

The release stated that the fossil was discovered in 2010 at Midwestern State University’s Dalquest Desert Research site. The site includes extensive exposures of the Devil’s Graveyard Formation which is a geologic formation in the trans-Pecos volcanic field of West Texas.

The Devil’s Graveyard Formation preserves fossils from the latter portion of the Eocene epoch, a period of time covering 15 million years of prehistory.

