  • October 25, 2020

94th COVID-19 related death reported at Medical Center - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

94th COVID-19 related death reported at Medical Center

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, October 25, 2020 8:05 am

94th COVID-19 related death reported at Medical Center

Medical Center Health System is reporting its 94th COVID-19 related death. The patient, a 74-year-old female, died Saturday evening.

The patient was a resident of Fort Stockton and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on Oct. 23. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.

Posted in , , on Sunday, October 25, 2020 8:05 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
60°
Humidity: 57%
Winds: SSW at 8mph
Feels Like: 59°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 87°/Low 39°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 30s.

monday

weather
High 42°/Low 27°
A few morning showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

tuesday

weather
High 33°/Low 30°
Light freezing rain. Highs in the low 30s with temperatures nearly steady overnight.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]