Edyta Blaszczyk | Odessa American
MCH photo logo
Posted: Sunday, October 25, 2020 8:05 am
94th COVID-19 related death reported at Medical Center
Medical Center Health System is reporting its 94th COVID-19 related death. The patient, a 74-year-old female, died Saturday evening.
The patient was a resident of Fort Stockton and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on Oct. 23. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.
Posted in
News,
Government,
Ector County Hospital District
on
Sunday, October 25, 2020 8:05 am.
| Tags:
Covid-19 Pandemic By Country And Territory,
Stockton,
Medical Center Hospital,
Fort Stockton,
Medical Center
Medical Center Health System