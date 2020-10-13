82nd COVID-19 related death at Medical Center

Medical Center Health System is reporting its 82nd COVID-19 related death. The patient, a 50-year-old male, died Tuesday evening, Oct. 13.

The patient was a resident of Odessa and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital Tuesday. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.

Medical Center Hospital currently has 33 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. Our Critical Care Unit has 13 patients with eight on ventilators. 19 patients are on our COVID isolation floor, 4 Central. There also have one patient in pediatrics.