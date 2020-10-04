  • October 4, 2020

79th COVID-19 related death at Medical Center

79th COVID-19 related death at Medical Center

Posted: Sunday, October 4, 2020 8:07 pm

79th COVID-19 related death at Medical Center

Medical Center Health System is reporting its 79th COVID-19 

related death. The patient, an 83-year-old female, died Saturday afternoon, Oct. 3. 

The patient was a resident of McCamey and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on Oct. 1. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.

