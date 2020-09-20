  • September 20, 2020

71st COVID-19 related death at Medical Center Health System

Posted: Sunday, September 20, 2020 9:18 pm

Medical Center Health System reported its 71st COVID-19 related death Sunday evening. The patient, a 71-year-old male, died early Sunday morning, Sept. 20.

The patient was a resident of Odessa and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on Aug. 5. The patient had pre-existing conditions. The family has been notified.

Medical Center Hospital currently has 27 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. Its Critical Care Unit has nine patients with two on ventilators. The remaining 18 patients are on its COVID isolation floor, 8 Central.

