  • August 9, 2020

3 Texas Parks and Wildlife employees die in helicopter crash - Odessa American: News

e-Edition Subscribe

3 Texas Parks and Wildlife employees die in helicopter crash

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, August 9, 2020 12:10 pm

3 Texas Parks and Wildlife employees die in helicopter crash Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

AUSTIN— While conducting aerial surveys for desert bighorn sheep in West Texas on Saturday, Aug. 8, three Texas Parks and Wildlife Department employees died in a helicopter crash on TPWD’s Black Gap Wildlife Management Area in Brewster County.
 
The victims include Wildlife Biologist Dewey Stockbridge, Fish and Wildlife Technician Brandon White, and State Wildlife Veterinarian Dr. Bob Dittmar. The pilot, a private contractor, survived the crash and was transported to El Paso for further treatment, a news release on the agency website said.
 
“No words can begin to express the depth of sadness we feel for the loss of our colleagues in this tragic accident,” said Carter Smith, TPWD executive director, said in the release. “These men were consummate professionals, deeply liked and highly regarded by their peers and partners alike for the immense passion, dedication, and expertise they brought to their important work in wildlife management and veterinary medicine.  Wildlife conservation in Texas lost three of its finest as they so honorably and dutifully carried out their calling to help survey, monitor and protect the bighorns of their beloved west Texas mountains.  We will miss Dewey, Brandon, and Dr. Bob deeply and dearly.  All of us at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department send our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Stockbridge, White, and Dittmar families in the wake of this devastating tragedy and continue to pray for the health and recovery of the pilot.”
 
The Texas Department of Public Safety, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Texas Game Wardens are currently investigating the incident. Further details will be shared with the public as they become available.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , , on Sunday, August 9, 2020 12:10 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
97°
Humidity: 23%
Winds: SSE at 17mph
Feels Like: 97°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 99°/Low 73°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 100°/Low 75°
Sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 101°/Low 75°
Sunshine. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]