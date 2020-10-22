  • October 22, 2020

2 critically injured in crash

2 critically injured in crash

Posted: Thursday, October 22, 2020 9:31 pm

Odessa American

Two people are in critical condition following a major crash that occurred Thursday in Central Odessa.

At about 6:07 p.m. Tuesday, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the 1300 block of East Seventh Street in reference to a major crash.

Investigation revealed that a blue 1998 Chevrolet 1500, operated by Domenic Sanchez, 35, of Odessa, was traveling westbound in the 1300 block of East Seventh Street.

A red 2014 Lincoln MKX, being operated by Abigail Rueda, 26, of Odessa, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the 1300 block of East Seventh Street at a high rate of speed.

Both vehicles collided head-on. Rueda was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and Sanchez was transported to a local hospital with serious bodily injury.

The investigation continues.

