Medical Center Health System is reporting two more COVID related deaths. The first patient, a 74-year-old male, died Monday evening. The second patient, a 70-year-old male, also died Monday evening, Dec. 7.

The first patient was a resident of Ector County and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on November 27. The second patient was a resident of Focused Care in Pecos and was admitted on December 7. Both patients had pre-existing conditions and both families have been notified.