HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Second half goals help Permian to win over Amarillo Tascosa

The Permian boys soccer team used three second half goals to secure a 3-0 shutout win over Amarillo Tascosa in District 2-6A action Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

Second half goals by Alexander Salcido, Cristian Acevedo and Gabriel Stephens were enough to give the Panthers the win.

“First of all, it feels good to get a win because our guys have been working hard and they finally got rewarded,” Permian head coach Luis Carmona said. “The thing is, they started playing together.

“We finished opportunities and that’s going to be the difference throughout district. Previous games, we didn’t do that but today, we capitalized and luckily, we created some room with those three goals.”

The Panthers improved to 5-9-3 overall, 2-3-0 in District 2-6A while Tascosa fell to 4-10-3, 0-4-1.

“I thought we played well in the first half,” Tascosa head coach Brandt Martin said. “I thought we didn’t play well in the second half. I thought we were pretty lackluster in the second half. We gave up two early goals and that made it tough to fight back.”

Both teams had a few opportunities in the first half but couldn’t make much of the chances given.

One of the best chances of the first half came when Permian’s Aiden Everett had a shot saved by Tascosa goalkeeper David Aguayo with 28:16 left in the first half.

The first half was about patience as neither side found the back of the net through the first 40 minutes.

The Panthers’ patience finally paid off early in the second half as Salcido found the back of the net for Permian’s first goal of the night with 37:44 left in the game.

Acevedo then doubled the Panthers’ lead with 32:35 with his goal from the left side of the box.

Permian nearly had three goals in a 10 minute stretch but Everett’s shot went wide to keep it at a two-goal advantage.

Tascosa tried to get something going with a corner kick midway through the second half but those chances went wide.

A Permian attack after a throw in was thwarted by the Rebels’ defense late in the game as the Panthers tried to add to their lead.

The Panthers did find that breakthrough with Stephens’ goal with under 10 minutes left in the game.