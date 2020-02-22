HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian shuts out Amarillo Tascosa in district win

The Permian girls soccer team took care of business early to get its first win in District 2-6A play, recording an 8-0 shutout over Amarillo Tascosa Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

The Lady Panthers (13-5-3 overall, 1-2-2 district) scored four goals in each half to secure the win as Daniella Ibarra finished with a hat trick.

“The way that we’ve gone so far this first half of district play, it’s good to get a win and it’s good to get a lot of goals,” Permian head coach Chad Peterson said. “I think for a lot of the game, we just took what the game gave us.”

The Lady Rebels fell to 1-12-2, 0-5-0.

“We didn’t come out on the right foot and you have to give credit to Permian,” Tascosa head coach Freddy Montes said. “They came in and followed their game plan and executed well. That’s where we lacked.”

The Lady Panthers wasted little time in getting on the board, striking first in the eighth minute of the game with Ailene Castillo’s goal on a corner kick to give Permian the early advantage.

Just a minute later, the Lady Panthers doubled their lead with a goal by Abbey Ward.

With 25:50 remaining in the first half, Permian made it 3-0 when Ibarra found the back of the net for her first goal of the night.

Ibarra nearly had a second first half goal just moments after converting the first, but Leilia Flores made it 4-0 with 8:32 left in the half.

The Lady Panthers continued where they left off at the start of the second half as they continued to dominate possession and create chances.

Flores scored her second goal of the game for a 5-0 advantage with 25:41 left.

Ibarra added her second goal of the contest with 13:43 remaining that was quickly followed by a goal from Caydance Pornan with 12:02 left.

Ibarra completed her hat trick and capped off the scoring soon after and the Lady Panthers would hang on for the shutout.