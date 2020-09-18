Minor looking for major change

Rachel Minor, 48, said that she is looking to fill a need in the District 2 council seat.

“I’ve just felt the uncertainty that we’ve all felt this year with covid and the downturn in the economy. People don’t know if they’re gonna have a job. If their families are gonna be able to sustain themselves,” she said in a phone interview.

“I see a need for new leadership to change the current patterns we have to really develop trust between community and its leaders.”

Minor spoke on the role of city council to protect Odessa’s prosperity and future.

“Odessa is a wonderful place to live and raise families and own businesses and so I think I have the skills and tenacity to accomplish the changes…,” she said.

Minor said that after being a full-time mother for 21 years, she joined the workforce and currently manages operations at First Tier Construction, a commercial construction company where she said she is responsible for planning, budgeting and other decisions vital to the company.

Minor also owns Five Tribe Consulting, a company that consults with small businesses.

“I really have a heart for small business and the strength and legacy that they provide. Family owned businesses are the heartbeat of our area,” she said noting that her business experience and life skills help qualify her as an effective leader.

“As their leader I want to listen to what people have to say. Analyze it, be informed, but at the end of the day the tough decisions are mine.”

She said that council can improve by being more transparent with the people and proactive rather than reactive.

While council has focused on a revitalizing downtown, Minor said that she appreciates the improvements like the Marriott that are for all Odessans.

“I think that as long as our tax dollars are used wisely and that the essential structure and infrastructure is modernized and we’ve allowed tax dollars towards that, I think Odessa needs activities for families and businesses to keep that revenue in-house,” she said.

“I think it’s very important that we grow in all directions whichever brings the most ROI (Return on Investment) back to the city.”

Minor said that that she has been doing research on other downtown projects like the Ector Theatre.

“I read that they paid the architect $800,000 to design that. Well, being in construction, I know what the architects charge and cost and so I think that was an area where money was not spent wisely. I’m not against revitalizing downtown revitalizing the Ector Theatre but I think that things could be done more wisely.”

With the Odessa Development Corporation spending money for the Permian Fuels America Campaign, Minor said that oil and gas is important as a major producer.

“Of course, we’re going to have oil and gas, that’s what we’ve always had. It would be smart of our leaders…to diversify that, there’s no reason we shouldn’t have tech companies come in. People are leaving larger cities, California, the East Coast to come to Texas and we have enormous potential to attract high quality talent.”

Fiscal responsibility is important to Minor, she explained saying that the more research she does, the more “pissed” she gets regarding city expenses.

“I understand the need for taxes, but I think it should be done with the community in mind.”

With council also voting on raises to water, sewer and solid waste rates, She spoke on the 2019 $93 million dollar certificate of obligation and said that, “that was set aside for certain items which I’m OK with if they’re needed, but lets get it done,” she said but added that she hasn’t seen any of those projects the money was allotted for.

“It seems like there’s a lot of talking and not very much action.”

Minor said that while District 2 is a newer part of town, infrastructure has to be adequate to facilitate new growth.

“Visiting with different people, their only concern is just protection and the families and businesses…with the topic of “defunding the police” and such. We live in West Texas right so we’re pro-Second Amendment, most people are, but our police are there to aid us.”

She also said that while she is aware of problems regarding police brutality within police departments, she has never experienced them.

“I think that the national issue of the way police have handled some things is like saying that no one’s good because there’s a bad apple in every basket and so I don’t think that the Odessa police have that issue, but I’ve never had a negative encounter with a policeman.”

Minor also spoke on COVID-19 in the Permian Basin saying that she has had family members who have been sick with the virus.

“I think that it is a real virus that the media has used to create fear in people,” she said.

She said that if anyone in her immediately family were to get the virus then she’d take care of them herself because of hospital visiting restrictions.

“If God takes me home because of covid, then I always tell my kids, I’ll see you in heaven,” she said.

She spoke on the mask mandate saying that she believes people should be able to choose whether they wear a mask or not.

Minor said that if she is elected she will do her best for Odessa.

“I hope to be the new District 2 councilwoman. I want to bring about major changes in our community. I love our community and more than anything the people that make up the community,” she said.

The Odessa American publishes profiles on all opposed candidates running for local elected positions. As part of the profiles the OA looks into the backgrounds of candidates.