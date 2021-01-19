MCH needs volunteers for vaccination effort

If someone got a Moderna vaccine first can they get a Pfizer vaccine as the second shot or vice-versa?

Answer: “No, the vaccines work differently and provide different doses,” ORMC Chief Medical Officer Rohith Saravanan. Using different vaccines will result in less immunity, he said.

Is this something that people have to now get annually like a flu shot?

Answer: “We don’t know the answer to that yet,” Saravanan said. “But it’s not likely that people will have to receive it as frequently as a flu shot,” which seems to mutate quicker.

Do people have to wait 90 days after having COVID to get a vaccine?

Answer: According to the CDC, it’s OK to get the vaccine if your COVID symptoms were mild and you’ve had a minimum of 14 days to recover, Saravanan said. People should wait 90 days if their symptoms were severe or at least 14 days if they have received another kind of vaccine within that time frame.

Are the first and second shots essentially the same dose or are they somehow different?

Answer: The shots are exactly the same, Saravanan said.

Can people who are vaccinated still carry the virus and expose others?

Answer: “It’s not known for sure,” Saravanan said. “We think yes. Even after two weeks people can still carry a low level of the virus, which could infect others.”

Ector County Health Authority Babatunda Jinadu added: “Just because you get vaccinated, that doesn’t mean you are out of the danger zone.”

Can you explain if these vaccines protect against new strains?

Answer: For now, the answer is “yes,” because the few variant strands that have appeared so far seem to be very similar to the coronavirus, Saravanan said. The different strands don’t appear to be mutating very much or as quickly as flu viruses.