  • January 19, 2021

MCH needs volunteers for vaccination effort

Health experts answer common questions

If someone got a Moderna vaccine first can they get a Pfizer vaccine as the second shot or vice-versa?

Answer: “No, the vaccines work differently and provide different doses,” ORMC Chief Medical Officer Rohith Saravanan. Using different vaccines will result in less immunity, he said.

Is this something that people have to now get annually like a flu shot?

Answer: “We don’t know the answer to that yet,” Saravanan said. “But it’s not likely that people will have to receive it as frequently as a flu shot,” which seems to mutate quicker.

Do people have to wait 90 days after having COVID to get a vaccine?

Answer: According to the CDC, it’s OK to get the vaccine if your COVID symptoms were mild and you’ve had a minimum of 14 days to recover, Saravanan said. People should wait 90 days if their symptoms were severe or at least 14 days if they have received another kind of vaccine within that time frame.

Are the first and second shots essentially the same dose or are they somehow different?

Answer: The shots are exactly the same, Saravanan said.

Can people who are vaccinated still carry the virus and expose others?

Answer: “It’s not known for sure,” Saravanan said. “We think yes. Even after two weeks people can still carry a low level of the virus, which could infect others.”

Ector County Health Authority Babatunda Jinadu added: “Just because you get vaccinated, that doesn’t mean you are out of the danger zone.”

Can you explain if these vaccines protect against new strains?

Answer: For now, the answer is “yes,” because the few variant strands that have appeared so far seem to be very similar to the coronavirus, Saravanan said. The different strands don’t appear to be mutating very much or as quickly as flu viruses.

Medical Center Health System officials on Tuesday issued a plea for up to 80 community volunteers daily to help healthcare officials undertake the mass Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination expected to begin in Odessa this week.

MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin said the volunteers are needed to help with traffic control once the hospital begins offering the vaccinations at Ratliff Stadium.

To volunteer send an email to volunteers@odessa-tx.gov.

“The biggest need we’ve identified as we wait for the vaccine to arrive are volunteers to help with traffic control,” Tippin said during a virtual press conference with other local health officials on Tuesday. “We need 50 to 80 volunteers every day.

“Our goal is to give a shot every two minutes.”

Once the first shipment of 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrives, the vaccinations will be administered through a drive-thru process at Ratliff Stadium, MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Abbott-Timmons said.

“People will stay in their cars and get their shots,” Timmons said. “There will be no reason for people to get out of their cars.”

MCH officials are still waiting for their first weekly shipment of 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to arrive. The shipment had been expected to arrive on Monday.

Once the vaccine arrives, the hospital and the City of Odessa will announce vaccination hours and locations, Timmons said.

The vaccinations will be administered by Odessa Incident Command and MCH healthcare workers.

In the meantime, MCHS officials are asking residents to pre-register for the vaccine at https://secure.echd.org/qdregvax/default.aspx.

The pre-registration link is not for setting up an appointment or a specific date and time to receive the vaccine, Timmons said. It is a pre-registration tool that will speed up the process of administering the vaccine. Community members that fall under the Phase 1B of the vaccination rollout are the first priority, but the pre-registration link is open to all.

“We have more than 9.000 people who have already pre-registered – which is great,” Timmons said. “But we know there are more than 9,000 people who need the vaccine. We’re asking people to keep registering.”

MCH on Tuesday reported 74 COVID-19 patients, 46 who are in intensive care and 22 on ventilators. Odessa Regional Community Center reported 25 patients, 16 in critical care and six on ventilators.

