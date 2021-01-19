MCH needs volunteers for vaccination effort

Medical Center Health System officials on Tuesday issued a plea for up to 80 community volunteers daily to help healthcare officials undertake the mass Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination expected to begin in Odessa this week.
MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin said the volunteers are needed to help with traffic control once the hospital begins offering the vaccinations at Ratliff Stadium.
To volunteer send an email to volunteers@odessa-tx.gov.
“The biggest need we’ve identified as we wait for the vaccine to arrive are volunteers to help with traffic control,” Tippin said during a virtual press conference with other local health officials on Tuesday. “We need 50 to 80 volunteers every day.
“Our goal is to give a shot every two minutes.”
Once the first shipment of 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrives, the vaccinations will be administered through a drive-thru process at Ratliff Stadium, MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Abbott-Timmons said.
“People will stay in their cars and get their shots,” Timmons said. “There will be no reason for people to get out of their cars.”
MCH officials are still waiting for their first weekly shipment of 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to arrive. The shipment had been expected to arrive on Monday.
Once the vaccine arrives, the hospital and the City of Odessa will announce vaccination hours and locations, Timmons said.
The vaccinations will be administered by Odessa Incident Command and MCH healthcare workers.
In the meantime, MCHS officials are asking residents to pre-register for the vaccine at https://secure.echd.org/qdregvax/default.aspx.
The pre-registration link is not for setting up an appointment or a specific date and time to receive the vaccine, Timmons said. It is a pre-registration tool that will speed up the process of administering the vaccine. Community members that fall under the Phase 1B of the vaccination rollout are the first priority, but the pre-registration link is open to all.
“We have more than 9.000 people who have already pre-registered – which is great,” Timmons said. “But we know there are more than 9,000 people who need the vaccine. We’re asking people to keep registering.”
MCH on Tuesday reported 74 COVID-19 patients, 46 who are in intensive care and 22 on ventilators. Odessa Regional Community Center reported 25 patients, 16 in critical care and six on ventilators.