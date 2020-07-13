MCH needs reinforcements now

Medical Center Hospital is making a call for reinforcements to in order to accommodate a growing surge of patients.

MCH is looking for local nurses and respiratory therapists to help as temporary staff at the hospital. The assignments are slated to be for 10 to 12 weeks and all that apply for the positions must still have an active license.

MCH nursing director Christin Timmons said that this urgent call is to help lighten the load off of the current full-time staff.

In a press release, MCH also said that it would be reaching out to furloughed and retired staff to offer the opportunity to come back.

“This morning, we made a call to our community heroes,” Timmons said during a press conference Monday. “We know we have lots of nursing and respiratory staff in our community.”

Timmons said that the hospital currently has 68 nursing positions open and a handful for respiratory positions and that those positions are typically hard to fill across the board.

She added those interested in applying can go on to the MCH Odessa website and go to the Human Resources link where they will find a job description posted for temporary staff. The applicant will then go through an interview process and check to see if licensing is up to date.

The need is pressing given that MCH is short-staffed and has seen an increase of COVID-19 patients in recent weeks. As of Sunday afternoon, MCH had 47 COVID-19 patients in house with 16 of those patients in the Critical Care Units, including the overflow unit.

“We’re really staffing a lot in our critical areas,” Timmons said. “We’re having to do some surge with the patients that we have in-house. The more of those patients we have, the more nurses we need to serve as task nurses.”

Timmons added that the staff at the hospital has kept an eye grow over the past few weeks and months and believes that the numbers could rise again after the 4th of July holiday.

She’s also noticed a different trend over the last couple of weeks with most people trying to recover at home.

“We’re seeing people in our community come in sicker than what they were two weeks ago,” she said. “So we know that our staff and the growing need for those replacements is going to come up quickly.”

Timmons said that there was not a set number of positions that she was looking to fill. Rather, her focus is to try to get as many hands on deck as possible.

For the new hires, there will be a quick training process in order to get them going ask task nurses before moving on to a larger role. Timmons said the hope is to create a “buddy system” of sorts.

“I often say it’s like riding a bicycle,” Timmons said. “You might be a little wobbly when you get back on it for the first time, but after a couple of weeks, you start getting in the groove and you can start taking on more than just tasks.

“You become a very true asset of being able to take one or two patients more than you were in the beginning.”

Timmons added that another benefit of the system is that other patients in non-critical care can receive more timely care.

“It actually makes the nursing load a little bit lighter,” she said. “That just kind of helps with the overall morale knowing that we’re investing in them.”

As for the morale of the nurses currently on staff, Timmons credited them for persisting through these difficult situations. She added that she wants to make sure that the reinforcements are available to them in order to protect the staff as best they can in order to continuing to care for patients.

“We have great staff here at Medical Center,” Timmons said. “They worked a lot of extra hours; it’s hot and stressful to take care of a patient for 12 to 14 hours a day in full PPE gear. While I say they are tired, they’re still very upbeat.

“They’re doing the best they can with their patients. If you walk on the unit, they’re still smiling and taking care of each other.”