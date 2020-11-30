MCH details 9 deaths over holiday

Medical Center Health System reported Monday morning that there were nine COVID-19 related deaths over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The press release issued by MCH detailed the first COVID-19 related death occurred Wednesday afternoon, while the ninth happened Sunday evening.

The Ector County Health Department COVID-19 website on Monday afternoon showed that the total number of COVID-19 cases at more than 9,000. There are 9,006 total COVID-19 cases, which are confirmed and probable cases. As of Nov. 25, the total number of cases stood at 8,873.

ECHD also showed on Monday afternoon there were 1,781 active cases, which totals positive cases minus recovered and deaths. The website also details there have been 151 deaths. Prior to Monday, the last time the website was updated was Nov. 25 when it showed 139 deaths.

The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients has also increased since the Nov. 25 numbers were published. That Wednesday showed there were 118 hospitalizations and that number increased to 125 as of Monday afternoon.

As of Monday afternoon, MCH issued a press release that the hospital has 97 patients in house, while there are 26 Critical Care Patients, 15 of those in CCU overflow in WSMP and 22 COVID-19 patients are on ventilator. COVID-19 patient list includes six from The Parks Odessa, two from Sienna Odessa, three from Midland, two from Kermit, one from Andrews, one from Crane, one from Monahans, one from Presidio and one from Yukon, Okla.

In other COVID-19 related news, Odessa American publisher Pay Canty will serve as the moderator for a coronavirus expert discussion panel beginning at 7 p.m. today (Tuesday).

The event will be will livestreamed on the Star Hospice Facebook page. The expert medical panel includes Dr. Jayaram Naidu, Dr. Satish Nayak, Dr. Suresh Prasad and Dr. Anand Reddy.

MCH detailed the full list of the nine COVID-19 related deaths. MCH also stated all of the patients had pre-existing conditions and all have families have been notified.

The first patient was an 81-year old man from Ector County who died on Wednesday afternoon. He was admitted on Nov. 6. The second patient was a 69-year-old man from The Parks Senior Living in Odessa who died on Thursday morning. He was admitted on Nov. 25. The third patient was a 58-year-old woman from Ector County who died on Thursday. She was admitted on Nov. 10.

The fourth patient was a 44-year-old man from Ector County who died on Thursday. He was admitted on Nov. 10. The fifth patient was a 64-year-old man from Ector County who died on Thursday night. He was admitted on Nov. 2. The sixth patient was a 94-year-old man from Ft. Stockton who died on Friday evening. He was admitted on Nov. 11.

The seventh patient was a 64-year-old man from Seminole who died on Friday night. He was admitted on Nov. 10. The eighth patient was a 74-year-old woman from Ector County who died on Sunday. She was admitted on Nov. 21. The ninth patient was an 82-year-old man from Ector County who died on Sunday evening. She was admitted on Nov. 19.