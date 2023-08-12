Pleasant Farms man arrested in wife’s death

A Pleasant Farms man has been arrested in the death of his wife.

According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, deputie were notified about an ambulance run in the 16000 block of Snow Moon around 7 a.m. Saturday and when they arrived they found Lisa Clark Miller, 58, death and Michael Brian Miller, 56, unconscious.

Michael Miller was taken to Medical Center Hospital, but later arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into the Ector County jail.

Sheriff Mike Griffis said it appears as though Lisa Miller was beaten, but the exact cause of death won’t be known until an autopsy is performed.

Michael Miller’s brother called 911 to report his brother had been texting him “crazy stuff” and indicated he was going to commit suicide, Griffis said.

