Parker County sex offender named July’s Featured Fugitive

AUSTIN Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Larry Capko, who is also affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, is July’s Featured Fugitive, a Wednesday press release announced. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 if the tip is received during the month of July.

Larry Ray Capko, 51, of Springtown, has been wanted since July 2022, when the Parker County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender. Additionally, since December 2022, the Montague County Sheriff’s Office has issued warrants for Capko’s arrest for assault of family/household member with previous conviction and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In 2015, Capko was convicted of sexual assault of a child following an incident involving a 16-year-old girl. He subsequently was sentenced to two years of confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. In 2017, he received probation for assault of a family/household member with previous conviction, and in 2019, Capko received probation for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. In July 2022, he was arrested in Parker County for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and subsequently bonded out.

Capko is 6 feet tall and weighs about 280 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, chest, abdomen, left hand and both arms and legs. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Capko’s wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2023, DPS and other agencies have arrested 22 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders. In addition, $76,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related