The Odessa Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred at approximately 3 p.m. May 16 at Russell Cellular, located at 2810 N. County Rd. West.

Investigation revealed that an unknown male subject stole approximately $2,150 worth of merchandise.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is encouraged to contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-9000372.

