OPD investigating shots fired

The Odessa Police Department is investigating shots fired at Walmart, 2450 NW Loop 338. The incident occurred 2:44 p.m. Monday.

Investigation revealed that an unknown male subject was shooting a gun in the parking lot near the garden center. The suspect fled the scene on foot before police arrived. There were no reports of any injuries and OPD is attempting to search for the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. The investigation is ongoing.

