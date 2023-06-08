Odessan accused of stealing equipment valued at $160,000

An Ector County Sheriff’s deputy recovered a stolen track loader and heavy equipment trailer valued at $160,000 and made an arrest Tuesday.

According to an ECSO report, the deputy learned shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday the stolen items were located on property on Donald Circle and he confirmed the items were there upon his arrival.

The property owner, Juan Carlos Carrillo, was arrested on suspicion of theft of property, $150,000-$300,000, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

Carrillo remained in the Ector County jail Thursday on a $50,000 surety bond.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related