‘No Refusal Weekend’ nets multiple arrests

A joint DWI operation in cooperation with Medical Center Hospital, Medical Center Hospital Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Ector County Independent School District Police Department, University of Texas of the Permian Basin Police Department, Ector County Courts, and the Odessa Police Department was held during Labor Day Weekend.

This operation concluded with 31 DWI arrests, including 5 felony charges. This operation could not have been completed without the cooperation of the listed agencies and OPD would like to thank all of them for their hard work to help make our streets safer, a press release said.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related