Man accused of shovel attack

A 23-year-old Odessa man was arrested Sunday after another man accused him of attacking him with a shovel and threatening him with a butcher knife.

According to an Ector County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies received a disturbance call from the 9800 block of West University Boulevard around 11:20 p.m. Sunday.

A resident there told deputies Rosario Lego Navarrete came in through his window and began hitting him, the report said. The alleged victim said when he went out to his Chevrolet Camaro, Navarrete attacked the car with a shovel, causing more than $2,500 in damage and then turned the shovel on him.

Navarrete then threatened him with the butcher knife, the man told deputies.

Navarrete was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief. He remained in the Ector County jail Friday on a U.S. Marshal’s hold and $55,000 in surety bonds.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related