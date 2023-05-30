Man accused of brandishing weapon outside bar

A 30-year-old Watauga man was arrested Sunday after three men told authorities he pointed a gun at their heads and asked them if they had a problem.

According to an Ector County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies were dispatched to a disturbance call at Dos Amigos on Golder Avenue and when they arrived, three men in their 20s said Andrew Aguilar pulled a gun from his waistband as he was leaving the bar and they feared for their lives when he pointed it at their heads.

Deputies found a 9 mm Taurus in Aguilar’s possession and he was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place.

Aguilar was released after posting surety bonds totaling $90,000.

