It’s election runoff day in Texas

It’s election runoff day today and Odessa voters have only a couple of options on the ballot but one will decide who represents Precinct 1 as county commissioner in Ector County.

Mike Gardner is challenging incumbent Eddy Shelton for the seat after no one got 50.01 percent of the 2,890 votes in March during the primary election.

The winner of this GOP runoff will be commissioner as there is no democrat in the race on Election Day in November.

Former Odessa city councilman Gardner embraced a family tradition with his bid for a four-year term as Precinct 1 commissioner on the Ector County Commissioners Court, leading the three-man field in March but falling into a runoff with Shelton, who ran second.

Returns showed Gardner with 1,369 votes or 47.4 percent, Shelton 966 or 33.4 percent and Hoss Dugger with 555 or 19.2 percent.

Gardner seeks the seat of his late father, Freddie Gardner, who served for 17 years until his death in 2014. Shelton seeks a second term after his 2014 appointment and 2016 unopposed election.

Precinct 1 is the county’s biggest precinct, encompassing far northern and far western Odessa along with a big chunk of the county to its far north-central, northwestern and western boundaries and to near its southwestern boundary.

Democrats today in Ector County have only two races – that of U.S. Senator between Royce West and Mary MJ Hegar and the runoff for railroad commissioner between Chrysta Castaneda and Roberto R. Alonzono.