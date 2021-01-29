US rig count up

  • January 29, 2021

The rig count in the Permian Basin was up four this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 192 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 406 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is up six from last week at 384 rigs. A year ago, 790 rigs were active. The count shows that 295 rigs sought oil, up six from the previous week, and 88 explored for natural gas, unchanged from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in August of 2020 at 244.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $48.68 per barrel, down 7 cents from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $52.20 per barrel, down 7 cents from the previous week.

