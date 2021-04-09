US rig count up two as oil prices decline

The rig count in the Permian Basin was unchanged this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 224 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 316 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is up two from last week at 432 rigs. A year ago, 602 rigs were active. The count shows that 337 rigs sought oil, unchanged from the previous week, and 93 explored for natural gas, up two from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in August of 2020 at 244.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $55.80 per barrel, down $2.13 from last Thursday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $59.32 per barrel, down $2.13 from the previous week.