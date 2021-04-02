US rig count climbs

The rig count in the Permian Basin was up three this week, the latest count Thursday by Baker Hughes shows, with 224 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 351 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is up 13 from last week at 430 rigs. A year ago, 664 rigs were active. The count shows that 337 rigs sought oil, up 13 from the previous week, and 91 explored for natural gas, down one from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in August of 2020 at 244.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Thursday at $57.93 per barrel, up 48 cents from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $61.45 per barrel, up 48 cents from the previous week.