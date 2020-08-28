U.S. rig count steady as oil prices rise

The rig count in the Permian Basin was down two this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 125 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 429 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is unchanged from last week at 254 rigs. A year ago, 904 rigs were active. The count shows that 180 rigs sought oil, down three from the previous week, and 72 explored for natural gas, up three from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in August of 2020 at 244.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $39.50 per barrel, up 75 cents from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $42.97 per barrel, up 67 cents from the previous week.