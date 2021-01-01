Rig count, oil prices up

The rig count in the Permian Basin was up two this week, the latest count Wednesday by Baker Hughes shows, with 175 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 403 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is up three from last week at 351 rigs. A year ago, 796 rigs were active. The count shows that 267 rigs sought oil, up three from the previous week, and 83 explored for natural gas, unchanged from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in August of 2020 at 244.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Thursday at $45.00 per barrel, up 50 cents from last Thursday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $48.52 per barrel, up 29 cents from the previous week.