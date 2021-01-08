Rig count, oil prices on the rise

The rig count in the Permian Basin was up four this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 179 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 397 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is up nine from last week at 360 rigs. A year ago, 781 rigs were active. The count shows that 275 rigs sought oil, up eight from the previous week, and 84 explored for natural gas, up one from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in August of 2020 at 244.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $48.72 per barrel, up $3.72 from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $52.24 per barrel, up $3.72 from the previous week.