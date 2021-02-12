Oil prices continue upward trend

The rig count in the Permian Basin was up five this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 203 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 408 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is up five from last week at 397 rigs. A year ago, 790 rigs were active. The count shows that 306 rigs sought oil, up seven from the previous week, and 90 explored for natural gas, down two from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in August of 2020 at 244.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $53.33 per barrel, up $2.62 from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $59.47 per barrel, up $2.62 from the previous week.