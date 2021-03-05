Oil prices continue to climb

The rig count in the Permian Basin was up three this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 211 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 415 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is up one from last week at 403 rigs. A year ago, 793 rigs were active. The count shows that 310 rigs sought oil, up one from the previous week, and 92 explored for natural gas, unchanged from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in August of 2020 at 244.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $62.57 per barrel, up $4.59 from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $66.09 per barrel, up $4.59 from the previous week.