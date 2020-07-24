Basin rig count up two

The rig count in the Permian Basin was up two this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 126 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 443 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is down two from last week at 251 rigs. A year ago, 954 rigs were active. The count shows that 181 rigs sought oil, up one from the previous week, and 68 explored for natural gas, down three from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in July of 2020 at 251.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $37.75 per barrel, up 75 cents from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $41.29 per barrel, up 70 cents from the previous week.