Basin rig count up two, oil prices down

The rig count in the Permian Basin was up two this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 125 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 414 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is up six from last week at 261 rigs. A year ago, 860 rigs were active. The count shows that 183 rigs sought oil, up four from the previous week, and 75 explored for natural gas, up two from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in August of 2020 at 244.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $36.75 per barrel, down 75 cents from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $40.25 per barrel, down 86 cents from the previous week.