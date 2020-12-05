Basin rig count up three as oil prices rise

The rig count in the Permian Basin was up three this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 164 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 400 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is up three from last week at 323 rigs. A year ago, 799 rigs were active. The count shows that 246 rigs sought oil, up five from the previous week, and 75 explored for natural gas, down two from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in August of 2020 at 244.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $42.75 per barrel, up 75 cents from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $46.26 per barrel, up 73 cents from the previous week.