Basin rig count up five

The rig count in the Permian Basin was up five this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 221 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 382 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is up six from last week at 417 rigs. A year ago, 728 rigs were active. The count shows that 324 rigs sought oil, up six from the previous week, and 92 explored for natural gas, unchanged from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in August of 2020 at 244.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $57.45 per barrel, down 45 cents from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $60.97 per barrel, down 45 cents from the previous week.