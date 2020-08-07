Basin rig count down two, oil prices creep up

The rig count in the Permian Basin was down two this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 122 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 444 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is down four from last week at 247 rigs. A year ago, 934 rigs were active. The count shows that 176 rigs sought oil, down four from the previous week, and 69 explored for natural gas, unchanged from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in August of 2020 at 247.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $37.75 per barrel, up $1.00 from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $41.22 per barrel, up 95 cents from the previous week.