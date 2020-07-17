Basin rig count down one

The rig count in the Permian Basin was down one this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 124 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 440 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is down five from last week at 253 rigs. A year ago, 954 rigs were active. The count shows that 180 rigs sought oil, down one from the previous week, and 71 explored for natural gas, down four from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in July of 2020 at 253.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $37.00 per barrel, unchanged from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $40.59 per barrel, up 4 cents from the previous week.