U.S rig count steady as oil prices rebound

The rig count in the Permian Basin was up three this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 408 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 473 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is unchanged from last week at 790 rigs. A year ago, 1051 rigs were active. The count shows that 678 rigs sought oil, up two from the previous week, and 110 explored for natural gas, down one from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $48.50 per barrel, up $1.75 from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $52.05 per barrel, up $1.73 from the previous week.